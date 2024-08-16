AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading 5.5% Higher

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) was up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 480,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,066,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AHCO. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AHCO

AdaptHealth Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $805.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 279.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.