Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ADNT. Bank of America reduced their target price on Adient from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,133,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,019,000 after acquiring an additional 525,280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth $18,040,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 125.3% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 512,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 285,104 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adient by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,817,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,080,000 after purchasing an additional 270,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,348,000 after buying an additional 246,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $21.85 on Friday. Adient has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Adient’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

