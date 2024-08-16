Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.25.

NASDAQ AEIS traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $107.78. 28,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,232. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.34.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

