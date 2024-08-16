Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ADNWW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

