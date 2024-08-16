Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Advent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADNWW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

About Advent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.