Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ADNWW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
