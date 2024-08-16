Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Down 21.6% in July

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 58,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Objectivity Squared LLC purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $208,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affinity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of AFBI remained flat at $21.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Affinity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $136.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

