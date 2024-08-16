Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Lowered to C$77.00 at TD Securities

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFN. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$86.00 to C$78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$88.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$77.56.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$55.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$53.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.37. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$45.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

