Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,141 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120,454 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.61% of Agilysys worth $17,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $865,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Agilysys by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $1,195,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AGYS traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.75. 143,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,254. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.40.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 40.32%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,028,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,637.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $25,405.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,818,543.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $1,028,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,637.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 691,987 shares of company stock worth $66,487,877 in the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

