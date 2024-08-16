Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,332 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 1.7% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

AEM stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $80.00. 2,414,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,728. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

