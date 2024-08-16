Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.68

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$109.68 and last traded at C$108.90, with a volume of 374238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$107.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$105.14.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$97.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$85.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 100.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.547 per share. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 199.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total transaction of C$89,267.00. In related news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total transaction of C$89,267.00. Also, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 11,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.33, for a total transaction of C$1,147,630.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,279 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,373. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.