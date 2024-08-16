Ahmad R. Chatila Buys 212,800 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) Director Ahmad R. Chatila bought 212,800 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $48,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,403,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,700.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FTC Solar Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.59. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,189,960 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 527.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 200.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

