Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Down 37.4% in July

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the July 15th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Air T Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 44,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,197. Air T has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $60.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.68 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 73.45% and a negative net margin of 2.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

Air T Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Free Report ) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.29% of Air T worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.