AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.55.

Shares of TSE BOS traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.15. 12,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,503. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$3.65 and a 12-month high of C$6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.45. The firm has a market cap of C$112.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is -5.69%.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.75 per share, with a total value of C$57,500.00. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

