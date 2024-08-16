Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AQN. StockNews.com raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:AQN opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.06%.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

