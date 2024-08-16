Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Lowered to “Hold” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.08.

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$7.14 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$6.75 and a 12 month high of C$10.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -89.55%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

