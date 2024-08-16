Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Short Interest Update

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,540,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 16,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Alkermes in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Alkermes stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.25. 1,458,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,858. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Alkermes’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 3,841.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

