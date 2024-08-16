Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $177.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $142.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALL. Bank of America increased their price target on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.56.

Get Allstate alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALL

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $178.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $184.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.16 and a 200 day moving average of $165.26.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.42) EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allstate will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.