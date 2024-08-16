Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.55 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $7.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.30. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

GOOG traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.48. 1,802,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,386,674. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,504. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

