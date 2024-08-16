AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 5,045 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 61,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LYG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

NYSE:LYG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,284,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.0546 dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

