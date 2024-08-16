AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UVV. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Universal by 438.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Universal during the first quarter worth about $12,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Universal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal by 687.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UVV traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.69. 114,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,575. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Universal Announces Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $770.86 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.31%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

