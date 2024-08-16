AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 1,805 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3,841.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $32.88.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

