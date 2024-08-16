AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,877 SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPH. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 58,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 411.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XPH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.23. 1,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,727. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.72. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $209.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

