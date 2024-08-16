AlphaMark Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,836 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.8% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 105,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 53,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,431,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,962,000 after acquiring an additional 238,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.04. 17,342,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,741,121. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $168.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

