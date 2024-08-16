AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $151,000 Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 160.0% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $3,044,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,086. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.82. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.40 and a 1-year high of $395.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.92.

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Stories

