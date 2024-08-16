AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 70.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.93 per share, with a total value of $103,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,344.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ARCB traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.47. 20,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,011. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.