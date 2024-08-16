AlphaMark Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $4,852,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.76. 2,270,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,795. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.26.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

