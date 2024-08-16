AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $316,000 in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in CVB Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 114,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in CVB Financial by 832.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,492. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.47.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $125.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $73,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,641,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 4,610 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,641,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVBF shares. Hovde Group lowered CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About CVB Financial

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

