AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $320,000 in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 34.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

NYSE FSS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.06. 26,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,663. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $56.37 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.73 and its 200-day moving average is $85.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

