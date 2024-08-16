AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 1,195 Shares of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:CONY traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,208. YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $30.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40.

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Profile

The YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Coinbase Global Inc stock (COIN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys CONY was launched on Aug 14, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

