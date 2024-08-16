AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,857 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $18,844,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,455,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $83,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,523,284.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $83,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,951 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.33. 54,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,183. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.78 and a 200 day moving average of $154.65. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.64 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

