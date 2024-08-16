AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 6,975 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,955,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,649,000 after purchasing an additional 425,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,745,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,794,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,456,000 after buying an additional 166,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.6 %

PK stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.22. 304,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.27%.

PK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

