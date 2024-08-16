AlphaMark Advisors LLC Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEV. Daiwa America upgraded GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $201.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $189.83.

GE Vernova Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:GEV traded down $7.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,403. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $190.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.92.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

