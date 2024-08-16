AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Parsons by 18,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in Parsons by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Parsons by 17.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parsons from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Shares of PSN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.56. The stock had a trading volume of 49,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average is $78.93. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $53.56 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

