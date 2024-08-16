Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.97 and last traded at $50.85. Approximately 1,359,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,534,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 49.1% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 33,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

