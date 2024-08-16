ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

ALXO has been the topic of several other reports. Lifesci Capital cut shares of ALX Oncology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.83.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $138.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.06. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $17.83.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter S. Garcia bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $102,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,628.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 593,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,231.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $102,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,628.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,469 shares of company stock worth $363,666 over the last three months. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 394.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

