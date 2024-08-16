American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 35.8% in the second quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 66,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 774.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.6% during the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AEP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,776. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

