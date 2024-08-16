Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.1% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,880,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.35. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.38 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

