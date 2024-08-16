Analysts Issue Forecasts for Onity Group’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:ONIT)

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Onity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onity Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $2.70. The business had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.64 million. Onity Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Onity Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE ONIT opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.72, a current ratio of 21.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. Onity Group has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $216.96 million, a PE ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.84.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

