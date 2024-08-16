Analysts Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Price Target at $144.45

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

EOG Resources stock opened at $128.10 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.23 and a 200-day moving average of $124.48.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $5,443,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in EOG Resources by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $119,868,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,789,433 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $216,432,000 after acquiring an additional 82,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

