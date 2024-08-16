Analysts Set Expectations for PodcastOne, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODC)

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of PodcastOne in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Litchfield Hills Research has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PodcastOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for PodcastOne’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). PodcastOne had a negative return on equity of 108.47% and a negative net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter.

PODC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,935. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. PodcastOne has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

In other PodcastOne news, Director D Jonathan Merriman bought 28,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $53,640.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,640.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 104,539 shares of company stock valued at $186,406.

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

