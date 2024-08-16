Analysts Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target at $26.40

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2,122.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $25.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 46.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

