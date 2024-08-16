Analysts Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Target Price at $77.41

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $85.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.30. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $424,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 377.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

