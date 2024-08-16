Analysts Set SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price at $52.92

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Northland Securities downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $169.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -7.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

