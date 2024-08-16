Analysts Set TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) PT at $127.33

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,071 shares of company stock worth $3,985,182. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNX opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $133.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.34 and a 200-day moving average of $114.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

