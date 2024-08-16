Analyzing MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) and Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO)

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) and Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MINISO Group and Almacenes Éxito, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MINISO Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Almacenes Éxito 0 0 0 0 N/A

MINISO Group presently has a consensus target price of $28.95, suggesting a potential upside of 93.39%. Given MINISO Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MINISO Group is more favorable than Almacenes Éxito.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINISO Group 16.23% 26.19% 16.62% Almacenes Éxito N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares MINISO Group and Almacenes Éxito’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

17.2% of MINISO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 73.5% of MINISO Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MINISO Group and Almacenes Éxito’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINISO Group $13.84 billion 0.34 $89.55 million $1.06 14.12 Almacenes Éxito $20,941.07 billion 0.00 $25.20 million N/A N/A

MINISO Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Almacenes Éxito.

Dividends

MINISO Group pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Almacenes Éxito pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. MINISO Group pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

MINISO Group beats Almacenes Éxito on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MINISO Group

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

About Almacenes Éxito

(Get Free Report)

Almacenes Éxito S.A. operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities. In addition, the company engages in the credit facilities, insurance, money transfers and remittances, mobile phone services, trade tourist package trips and tickets, repair and maintain furnishings, paperwork, and energy trade activities; acquisition and building commercial premises for establishing stores, malls, or other locations; investing in property, promoting, and developing various kinds of real estate projects; and leasing of premises. Further, it invests in shares, bonds, trade papers, and other securities; enters into firm factoring agreements; and distributes oil-based liquid fuels through service stations, as well as alcohols, biofuels, and natural gas for vehicles and other fuels used in the automotive, industrial, fluvial, maritime, and air transport sectors. Almacenes Éxito S.A. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Envigado, Colombia. As of January 19, 2024, Almacenes Éxito S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Super Selectos El Salvador.

