Analyzing Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) & Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM)

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Novanta has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Novanta and Electra Battery Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 1 0 0 2.00 Electra Battery Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Novanta presently has a consensus price target of $175.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.99%. Electra Battery Materials has a consensus price target of $1.83, suggesting a potential upside of 393.91%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than Novanta.

This table compares Novanta and Electra Battery Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 7.76% 16.58% 8.60% Electra Battery Materials N/A -16.87% -9.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Novanta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novanta and Electra Battery Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $899.85 million 7.20 $72.88 million $1.93 93.47 Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A -$47.90 million ($0.94) -0.39

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Electra Battery Materials. Electra Battery Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novanta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Novanta beats Electra Battery Materials on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation. The Precision Medicine and Manufacturing segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. The Medical Solutions segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless technologies, video recorders, and video integration technologies for operating room integrations; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The Robotics and Automation segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, servo drives and motion control solutions, integrated stepper motors, intelligent robotic end-of-arm technology solutions, air bearings, and air bearing spindles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force and distributors under the Cambridge Technology, Synrad, Laser Quantum, ARGES, WOM, NDS, Med X Change, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, General Scanning, ATI Industrial Automation, Celera Motion, IMS, MicroE, Applimotion, Zettlex, Ingenia, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

