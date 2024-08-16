Analyzing Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV)

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Vroom has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vroom and Lazydays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vroom 0 0 0 0 N/A Lazydays 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vroom and Lazydays’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vroom $893.20 million 0.01 -$365.54 million ($203.79) -0.03 Lazydays $1.06 billion 0.03 -$110.27 million ($9.62) -0.25

Lazydays has higher revenue and earnings than Vroom. Lazydays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vroom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of Vroom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Vroom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of Lazydays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vroom and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vroom -54.48% -237.47% -20.85% Lazydays -12.48% -16.47% -3.86%

Summary

Lazydays beats Vroom on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc. operates as an automotive finance company. The company offers vehicle financing to its customers through third party dealers under the UACC brand. It also provides artificial intelligence powered analytics and digital services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry for automotive retail. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. Vroom, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

