ANDY (ANDY) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $69.73 Million

ANDY (ANDY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, ANDY has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. ANDY has a total market cap of $69.73 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANDY token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ANDY alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ANDY Token Profile

ANDY’s genesis date was March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc. ANDY’s official website is www.boysclubandy.com.

Buying and Selling ANDY

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.0000754 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $2,237,649.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.