Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Director Jonathan Morgan Sells 5,623 Shares

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Morgan sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $67,419.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,857.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. 54,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,420. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $295.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOMR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 21.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the second quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 332.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 44,256 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AOMR. UBS Group raised their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

