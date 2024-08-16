Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Upgraded at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANVS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Annovis Bio from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:ANVS opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.74. Annovis Bio has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annovis Bio will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 19.9% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

