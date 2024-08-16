ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $318.33.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $325.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 888.9% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

